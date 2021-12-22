City of Lynn Haven hosts a magical mailbox for children to send letters to Santa

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Special delivery for the North Pole as the City of Lynn Haven hosted a magical mailbox located at Sharon Sheffield Park for children to send letters to Santa.

“It really fosters the magic of Christmas and makes it so exciting for the kids,” Resident Sara Thompson said.

Children had no problem telling Old Saint Nick exactly what they wanted.

“A new big Barbie house,” Penelope said.

This is the city’s second year in a row to host this mailbox. Some of these adorable messages included a little girl who wanted Santa to come a few days after Christmas so that her father would be home for the holidays. Other letters were a little more naughty rather than nice.

“Some of them throw their siblings under the bus and say I’ve been good but they haven’t,” said Aerial Payne, Marketing and Events Coordinator.

Santa showed up at the park for a Christmas surprise on Tuesday afternoon to take pictures with the kids and prepare for the big day.

“He’s really really busy, so his head is thinking toys, toys, toys,” Delphy the Elf said.

Parents who want an extra copy of the letters can pick them up from City Hall, as long as they include their full names on the envelope.

The mailbox is at the park is available until Christmas Eve.

