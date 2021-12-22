Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro

EBRO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year. Tuesday night, it wrapped up production in Ebro.

The name of the movie is “Roadkill.” Developers said it’s not only action-packed, but a suspense and thriller all in one. Director Warren Fast also directed the film “Finding Grace” that was released two years ago in Bay County. The production team “Sky Pro Studios” is a local company with skills of a Hollywood production team.

Lead actress Caitlin Carmichael said this movie is about a quest for vengeance and seeking justice along the back roads of the Panhandle. She adds this movie was made by the people of the Panhandle, for the people of the Panhandle.

“It’s been amazing, as I was saying, to really get to be here in the environment where our story takes place. So many times you’re cheating locations from one to the other to disguise something as something else, but being able to really be on the back roads has been so helpful to get into character I think,” said Carmichaele

Between putting the crew in hotels, to meals, and transportation, film officials said the economic impact of this film is also huge for the county. Films comparable to “Roadkill” average $100,000 per day or more. We’re also told the Bay County Commissioners have been actively involved in helping with this film.

Film officials expect “Roadkill” to be released by the end of next year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.