Lena Dykes is our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

Lena Dykes is a star player for an Arnold soccer team that's reached some serious heights recently, making it all the way to the 4A state championship game. And this season is off to a 7-2 start. Good numbers there, and more good numbers for the Dykes, how's a weighted 4.6 grade point average, as she works her way through her senior year! For Lena, success in athletics goes hand in hand with success with the books.

“I feel like if I lack in one it kind of brings the other down.” Lena told us. “Just because my confidence isn’t as good in one, then in my confidence in general. So I think they just kind of play hand in hand because there are qualities that are important for both sports and academics, like time management, organization, stuff like that.” And that prowess in the classroom, Arnold head coach Larry Cecchini says, lends itself perfectly to the pitch!

“Lena, her game, she definitely uses her intellect in the game, right! She’s very much a thinker on the field. She’s very good at directing, she’s not going to be the most boisterous person on the field. But she uses that knowledge of the game, not for herself, but to direct people. She’s very much into the intellect part of the game. And so I really appreciate that about her.” And then there’s the compassion she brings to the field, at least towards her teammates, says Cecchini. “She’s like a kind soul. I look over there sometimes and she has her arm around one of the freshman trying to help them and stuff. So I just really enjoy that about her.”

Dykes, who also is part of the Arnold tennis team, and takes part in Arnold's 'Got Hope Club' is set for college, heading to Mercer University on a scholarship! "Right now I plan to study Biomedical Engineering. So I'm definitely going to need to balance academics and athletics, because that will be a little tough. But I'm excited!"

