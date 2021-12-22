Longtime Jackson County barber retires

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After serving in Vietnam more than five decades ago, Euliss Locke decided he wanted to become a barber.

“I got this feeling that I just thought I’d like to be a barber,” Locke said. “So when I got out of the service I went over to Tallahassee Barber College and enrolled there and finished and became a barber.”

He’s been cutting hair in Graceville ever since. To many of his customers, Locke is more than just a local barber, he’s a member of the family.

“The most haircuts in one family I have done five generations in a family, and one of my haircuts today, that I did today, was with Rob Peters, and I have done four genrations in his family,” Locke said.

After more than 50 years and thousands of hair cuts, Locke has decided to put down his scissors and hang up his cape for good.

“I’m 80 years old, and I’ve been here 56 years, and I figure, you know, 80 years...it’s about time to go home anyway,” Locke said.

Locke said some of his fondest memories of his time working are with some of his smallest clients.

“I love first time hair cutters,” Locke said. “You know, the little kids, you know, the first time, some of them will give you a fit and some of them are just so loving.”

Even though Locke is a little sad about his career winding down, he said he’s excited for new adventures with his wife and grandchildren.

The last chance to have your hair cut by Locke is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

