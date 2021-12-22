Advertisement

Longtime Jackson County barber retires

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After serving in Vietnam more than five decades ago, Euliss Locke decided he wanted to become a barber.

“I got this feeling that I just thought I’d like to be a barber,” Locke said. “So when I got out of the service I went over to Tallahassee Barber College and enrolled there and finished and became a barber.”

He’s been cutting hair in Graceville ever since. To many of his customers, Locke is more than just a local barber, he’s a member of the family.

“The most haircuts in one family I have done five generations in a family, and one of my haircuts today, that I did today, was with Rob Peters, and I have done four genrations in his family,” Locke said.

After more than 50 years and thousands of hair cuts, Locke has decided to put down his scissors and hang up his cape for good.

“I’m 80 years old, and I’ve been here 56 years, and I figure, you know, 80 years...it’s about time to go home anyway,” Locke said.

Locke said some of his fondest memories of his time working are with some of his smallest clients.

“I love first time hair cutters,” Locke said. “You know, the little kids, you know, the first time, some of them will give you a fit and some of them are just so loving.”

Even though Locke is a little sad about his career winding down, he said he’s excited for new adventures with his wife and grandchildren.

The last chance to have your hair cut by Locke is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death
After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it's legacy to new ownership after the...
Los Antojitos under new ownership
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a...
Panama City Beach Police investigating pedestrian vs. truck crash
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said a body was found on Bonita Drive in Panama City Beach Friday...
Body found in Panama City Beach

Latest News

To celebrate wrapping up the school's very first semester, students and staff at Walsingham...
Walsingham Christmas
The city of Lynn Haven has put in a mailbox at Sharon Sheffield Park for children to drop off...
Letters to Santa
A longtime barber in Graceville, Euliss Locke, is retiring Wednesday after cutting the hair of...
Longtime Graceville Barber Retiring
Insurance reform is expected to be a top issue for state lawmakers during the 2022 Legislative...
Insurance Reform
City officials announced Tuesday that Panama City Beach is receiving a major grant to help...
PCB City Lighting Grant