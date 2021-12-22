Marina Bay Condo residents raise concerns about possible developments

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was an item not on the Bay County Commission agenda Tuesday morning that was brought to their attention by Marina Bay Condo residents.

Developers are wanting to build silos by the condos to house different materials.

Residents had concerns about noise, light, the distance near an elementary school, and property values.

We’re told this is not something commissioners vote on; however, it must follow land development code rules, which we’re told this development does.

“Once the development order is issued, the residents can challenge it for a 10-day challenge period,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said. “They will have a type of hearing; I think that will come before the county commission. Hopefully, it won’t get to that; hopefully, some of the negotiations will work out some of those issues.”

County commissioners say this process should begin in the new year. In the meantime, commissioners are trying to find ways to make residents happy by suggesting things, such as putting guardrails around the silos.

