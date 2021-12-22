Advertisement

Marina Bay Condo residents raise concerns about possible developments

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There was an item not on the Bay County Commission agenda Tuesday morning that was brought to their attention by Marina Bay Condo residents.

Developers are wanting to build silos by the condos to house different materials.

Residents had concerns about noise, light, the distance near an elementary school, and property values.

We’re told this is not something commissioners vote on; however, it must follow land development code rules, which we’re told this development does.

“Once the development order is issued, the residents can challenge it for a 10-day challenge period,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said. “They will have a type of hearing; I think that will come before the county commission. Hopefully, it won’t get to that; hopefully, some of the negotiations will work out some of those issues.”

County commissioners say this process should begin in the new year. In the meantime, commissioners are trying to find ways to make residents happy by suggesting things, such as putting guardrails around the silos.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death
After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it's legacy to new ownership after the...
Los Antojitos under new ownership
A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside...
Family gets out safely before rental car catches fire
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of a 18 year old in Holmes County
High-speed chase leads to the arrest of an 18 year old in Holmes County
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Students perform at Walsingham's Christmas Program
Walsingham Academy caps off first semester with Christmas Program
House for sale
New housing program for Bay County
Magical Mailbox for children to drop off letters to Santa is being hosted at Sharon Sheffield...
City of Lynn Haven hosts a magical mailbox for children to send letters to Santa
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro