New housing program for Bay County

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new housing program is coming to Bay County for unincorporated parts of the county, as well as its municipalities outside of Panama City.

County commissioners approved a few items Tuesday morning focusing on the Bay County Housing Program.

The county will submit to the State of Florida to administer funds for the housing program.

It will also have an Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. This committee is made up of citizens who will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating local plans, policies, procedures, land development regulations, and more.

“Housing has been something that has been very important to our entire community,” Doug Moore, a Bay County Commissioner, said. “I’m excited to see this. I’m very excited to hear about the applications that are in and the closings that are in our pipeline from a purchase assistance program.”

The Bay County Housing Program will begin on January 3rd. You can contact the county if you are wanting to apply. Anyone within Panama City limits looking for housing assistance is asked to still contact the city.

