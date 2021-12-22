Advertisement

NewsChannel 7 Today morning team competes in gingerbread house decorating contest

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today morning team grabbed some icing and gumdrops and competed in a gingerbread house decorating contest.

Sam, Jessica, and Ryan spent Wednesday morning building and designing their own gingerbread houses.

It’s up to you, the viewer, to decide whose house is the best. Check out WJHG-TV’s Facebook to vote. Cast your vote by 8 p.m. on 12/22 and find out who the winner is on NewsChannel 7 Today Thursday morning.

