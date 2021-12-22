Panama City Beach receives grant to replace damaged lighting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach roads will be a lot more lit up. This comes after the city received a major grant to replace lighting in certain areas.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said the city was approved for an almost $1.4 million Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery. He said this money will be used to replace lights that were damaged during Hurricane Michael. This section of lights to be replaced are located on South Thomas Drive and Thomas Drive. Sheldon said without this grant, the city couldn’t afford to light this section. He adds public safety is a top priority.

“This has been a consistent problem for us having streets that are dark. It’s not something you want as a city. It’s not safe for our residents and it’s not safe for our visitors. So, getting this grant today {Tuesday} was paramount for Panama City Beach to light back up that area of town,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said the grant forms are already signed from the federal standpoint. As soon as they get the money in, he said they’ll start the replacements immediately. He adds they also want to avoid any future incidents that could potentially arise from a dark area.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.