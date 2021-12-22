PCB City Council to hire new Front Beach Road CRA manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A “huge” project that’s been 17 years in the making to give Panama City Beach a new face lift is another step closer to being done.

The Panama City Beach City Council discussed the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) project Tuesday. Mayor Mark Sheldon said a city staff member used to manage this project, but they were looking to hire a new CRA manager to take over. Two presentations by two firms gave their reasons why they should manage the CRA project. Sheldon said they’re working to finish “segment three,” which is outside of city hall down to the new roundabout, then from Front Beach Road down to where it meets Middle Beach.

He said transparency with the public is the most important thing for the community as they finish this project.

“As we go through these projects, it’s going to have road construction obviously. So, that means it’s going to displace traffic for residents, for businesses, for tourists, and for the local folks themselves. We want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to communicate when something is going to happen by your street, when something is going to happen by your business, or how it’s going to affect each person,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said whoever gets hired for the job will update them on a completion date.

“Time is money and this project is 17 years old now and in my eyes, it should have already been done. But, they hit some roadblocks and had some hiccups, so now is the time to complete the project, get it finished so we can get it done and not have to spend more money on the same project,” said Sheldon.

Now, city staff will grade the two presentations and bring recommendations back to the council at the January 13th meeting. Council members will then vote for which firm will get hired.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.