Advertisement

President Biden spending Christmas at the White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as president at the White House with family and is giving up his New Year’s tradition of sun and St. Croix for the chill of Delaware this year, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

The decision to spend Christmas at the White House was unexpected from a president who heads home to Delaware for the weekend as often as possible. During his first year in office, he’s spent more than 25 weekends at his Wilmington home or his Rehoboth Beach house, where it’s easier for friends and family to stop by and for the Bidens to enjoy bike rides or outings to the beach.

Biden has suggested he’s uncomfortable with the trappings of life in the White House, at one point saying living there was like being in a “gilded cage.”

The president will also eschew his family tradition of traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year’s holiday, a trip he’s made with his family nearly every year since 2008. His brother James owns property on Water Island, and Biden often has spent the week there or on St. Croix. Instead, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, he’ll spend some time between Christmas and New Year’s in Delaware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death
After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it's legacy to new ownership after the...
Los Antojitos under new ownership
A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside...
Family gets out safely before rental car catches fire
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison
Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a...
Panama City Beach Police investigating pedestrian vs. truck crash

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
U.S. Army Spc. Eyza Carrasco, left, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, administers a COVID-19...
US Army optimistic its COVID vaccine can protect against current, future variants
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say