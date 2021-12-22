Advertisement

Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates neighborhood of Lynn Haven.

Police say a local received an alert on her phone around midnight Tuesday from her doorbell camera. They say in the video, Wesley Ehrie, 16, of Panama City Beach, is seen removing a package from the covered area of the front door before running to a nearby waiting vehicle.

Officers say the victim began following the vehicle and called the police. They say while the vehicle was being followed, Ehrie was seen stealing another package from a different home. After the victim confronted the teen, police say at least one stolen package was seen being thrown from the vehicle.

Ehrie was arrested and charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges of burglary, grand theft, petit theft, and loitering and prowling. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

During the investigation, officers found Ehrie was out on bond on felony charges of attempted murder, armed burglary, and grand theft of a firearm in connection with a drug-related shooting in Washington County in October 2020.

A second unidentified person is still being looked for in connection with the case. If you have any information on this case, call the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

