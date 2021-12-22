Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to...
Teens arrested in connection with robbery which led to teen’s death
After 20 years, one local Mexican restaurant is leaving it's legacy to new ownership after the...
Los Antojitos under new ownership
A rental car went up in flames Tuesday in Panama City Beach just moments after those inside...
Family gets out safely before rental car catches fire
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison
Panama City Beach Police are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a...
Panama City Beach Police investigating pedestrian vs. truck crash

Latest News

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare