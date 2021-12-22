Walsingham Academy caps off first semester with Christmas Program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A. Gary Walsingham Academy is wrapping up its first semester, and Tuesday morning they celebrated with a Christmas Program.

Kindergarten and 1st grade classes treated teachers and parents to carols like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”. The 2nd grade Wahoos delighted the crowd by showing off their skills on the steel drums. To end the show, all the grades came together for a rousing rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”.

Walsingham’s Principal, Amy Harvey, says the event was a perfect way to end their maiden semester.

“It’s just been super exciting, being on a brand new campus. Our kids are so excited to be here and that’s what we are here for, we’re here for the kids,” said Harvey.

