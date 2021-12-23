Body found on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office Investigators said they are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found on Okaloosa Island.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday after the body of a young black male was found on the northside of the Highway 98 eastbound lanes. Officials say the victim appears to have been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office at (850) 651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers tip line at (850) 863-8477.

