Last 2021 Golden Apple goes to St. John’s Zicarelli

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our last Golden Apple of 2021 can be found at St. John’s Academy in Panama City.

Ms. Bridget Zicarelli has been teaching for 25 years, mostly in Atlanta. She moved to Panama City five years ago to teach Language Arts at the Catholic School.

Zicarelli says despite her experience, her middle school students keep her young by staying up-to-date with the latest lingo and trends.

“They do share a lot with me, sometimes more than they probably should. I’m like ‘what is that?’ especially in middle school, they share a lot. They just throw up all over you, which is good because I feel like sometimes I’m out of the loop, but I need to stay with it,” Zicarelli said.

