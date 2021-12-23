Advertisement

Last-minute gift ideas and News Years fashion tips

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ashley McDaniels with Plum Delightful boutique in Panama City came by the studio Thursday morning to give us some last-minute holiday gift ideas, all items available at the boutique.

Ashley also brought some outfits to provide some fashion inspiration for New Years.

To hear about these details and see all of the items available at Plum Delightful boutique, watch the interviews attached to this story.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Ashley McDaniels with Plum Delightful boutique came by the studio Thursday morning to show...
News Years Fashion Tips
Ashley McDaniels with Plum Delightful boutique in Panama City came by the studio this morning...
Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio this morning to tell us...
Tips and tricks to avoid holiday scams
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio this morning to tell us...
Holiday Scams Interview with Paul Vecker