Local church holds a food drive-thru for those in need during the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas cheer spread for everyone as Trinity Lutheran Church held a food pantry drive-thru. The church provided all different types of food, such as fresh produce, meats, and desserts.

“Putting those bags in the car is very special,” Volunteer Anna-Katherine Risalvato said.

The church wanted everyone to have a happy holiday.

“Just being blessed for the Christmas season and what not and the meaning of Christmas,” one woman who received food said.

Trinity Lutheran Church also wanted to honor their late friend and volunteer, Pastor David Gieseking, who worked at Living Water Church in Mexico Beach. They say he touched the lives of everyone.

“He’s gone on to glory but we’re happy to do this in his honor and memory,” Coordinator Sarah Risalvato said.

Rachal’s Recovery, a non-profit organization created after Hurricane Michael, helped the church give out food.

“It kinda just took off. Three years later we’re still here and able to bless families at Christmas is, is a lot,” Founder Rachal Smoker said.

Dean Wright volunteered this year, but for him it meant more, especially after he was homeless a few years ago.

“I went to the woods, I lived in the woods for a month and a half,” Wright said.

Now he gets to give back to others, just as they gave back to him.

“You know, my family they didn’t really care much about me really but they care,” Wright said.

The church hopes to continue their services and give everyone a fulfilling holiday, every year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.