Panama City Rescue Mission needs communities help to complete men’s homeless facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after its men’s homeless facility was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

Since 1981, the Panama City Rescue Mission men’s facility has had one mission.

“It’s really the only place in the area between Pensacola and Tallahassee that men can go if they’re experiencing homelessness,” Ceo Stephen Fett said.

Fett said at any given time, there are anywhere between 300 and 600 homeless people in the county.

“You look around and you see them everywhere. They’re everywhere and they’re nowhere,” said Fett.

After Hurricane Michael, the men’s building was left with a half a million dollars in damage.

“We had no insurance, no money, and no plan three years ago,” said Fett.

But that changed when Fett said the board of directors established a whole new model.

“All new electrical, all new HVAC, brand new kitchen and ultimately new roof of course,” said Fett.

And ultimately, Fett said they’ve already spent upwards of $600,000 in repairs.

“And we are getting very close. We’re down to painting, doors, floors, things of that nature,” said Fett.

Close, but not close enough to being done.

“If Panama City wants the men’s facility to open more expeditiously, we’re going to have to have more people come to the table with monetary assistance in the neighborhood of $100,000 to $200,000,” said Fett.

Fett wants Panama City to know their contributions go towards providing safe, sober, stable, and secure housing.

“So they go from the negative side of life, homeless and challenged with different factors that are all unique and individual to them, to actually being contributing members,” said Fett.

Fett said they only offer emergency services for a short time, before they expect people to get in their Gateway Life Transformation Program. This is where Rescue Mission helps people get sober, as well as employed. A mission they hope to continue here at the new men’s facility with the community’s help.

To donate or give to the Panama City Rescue Mission, visit How to Help or call (850) 769-0783.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.