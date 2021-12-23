Ponce De Leon off to good start in defending 1A State hoops title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Ponce De Leon Pirates are workng this season to defend the 1A State Championship, and so far that mission seems to be going well!

Coach Brad Alford and his Pirates are backing up that title run with an impressive start so far this season. Twelve games played so far, and twelve wins on the board. And they’ve been dominant in those wins, the average margin of victory some 23 points. Naturally the coach rather pleased with how the team is playing, especially given the fact he lost half a dozen seniors from the championship squad!

“It’s been a good start.” coach Alford told us “Obviously we have a long way to go still. But we’re very pleased with where we’re at with a lot of fresh, new faces. They’ve kind of bought into the mentality that we have here. And the family approach. And they really come in and compete each and every day. And that’s kind of why we got off to this start. But again, we’re happy with where we’re at but we’ve still got a long ways to go.”

One of the team’s three seniors this time around, is the coach’s daughter, point guard Cadence Alford.

“We are different for sure.” Cadence says “We are a different look from last year’s team. Which I think is a testament to us and the coaches. As we can accept different roles and play different than we did last year.”

Perhaps the biggest ingredient to the PDL success last season and into this one, a strong work ethic and what the coach preaches as a true family atmosphere!

”And we focus on the fact that everybody has a role.” says the coach. “It doesn’t matter what your role is, from the coaches to the players, it’s important. And we want to celebrate everybody’s role. And the success that they have in it. We don’t have time for jealousy. We all have a one heart mentality and they really bought into that. And there’s a lot of love and chemistry with this group. And I think that’s what’s important, more than the athleticism. Or more than how good your players are if they don’t love each other you’re not going very far.”

Adds the senior point guard “Well we really like each other in general. Like it’s just really fun to play with them when you really like each other. It’s a lot easier to get through the battles. Like the pressure of losing, we’re all there for each other. And picking each other up when each other gets down.”

The Pirates will work out some during the holidays, but won't play again until January 4th when they host Fort Walton Beach.

