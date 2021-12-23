Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Only two days left until Christmas!

It’s certainly feeling much more wintry outside under clear skies this morning on Satellite and Radar. We’ll see temperatures largely in the 30s around sunrise this morning. Inland areas are close to freezing in many spots and may develop a bit of frost. Meanwhile, the coast is quite cold starting in the upper 30s for most.

Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning, but it will once again take some time to reach the 50s as we’re starting about 5-10 degrees cooler than days prior. We should manage 50s for lunchtime and eventually see seasonal highs this afternoon around 63 degrees.

Our ridge of high pressure remains in the Southeast and stretches just a bit to our north from Mississippi to the Mid-Atlantic States. The clockwise winds around the ridge remain out of the northeast today. But as the ridge slides a bit more to our north tonight and eventually east tomorrow. We’ll see our winds shifting east tonight and to the southeast on Friday.

The shifting winds out of the north and to the south will gradually build back in warmth and humidity into the weekend. Lows tonight under clear skies return to the 30s inland, 40s for the coast. Friday’s highs reach up to about 70 degrees while Christmas highs should manage the mid 70s.

Thankfully, the ridge of high pressure will keep our skies beautiful with mainly sunny skies tomorrow and a few more clouds puffing up into the weekend. But still mostly sunny for Christmas!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine for today with chilly morning temperatures turning seasonal in the low 60s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has more sunshine in store for Friday with warming afternoon temperatures to near 70 degrees. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies for Christmas!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Nikki Sheaks Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Nikki Sheaks Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast
A storm system passing to our south will bring us a chance for rain through Tuesday. Temps will...
Cloudy Sunday Night, Rain Moves in Monday Afternoon