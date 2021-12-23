Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Only two days left until Christmas!

It’s certainly feeling much more wintry outside under clear skies this morning on Satellite and Radar. We’ll see temperatures largely in the 30s around sunrise this morning. Inland areas are close to freezing in many spots and may develop a bit of frost. Meanwhile, the coast is quite cold starting in the upper 30s for most.

Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning, but it will once again take some time to reach the 50s as we’re starting about 5-10 degrees cooler than days prior. We should manage 50s for lunchtime and eventually see seasonal highs this afternoon around 63 degrees.

Our ridge of high pressure remains in the Southeast and stretches just a bit to our north from Mississippi to the Mid-Atlantic States. The clockwise winds around the ridge remain out of the northeast today. But as the ridge slides a bit more to our north tonight and eventually east tomorrow. We’ll see our winds shifting east tonight and to the southeast on Friday.

The shifting winds out of the north and to the south will gradually build back in warmth and humidity into the weekend. Lows tonight under clear skies return to the 30s inland, 40s for the coast. Friday’s highs reach up to about 70 degrees while Christmas highs should manage the mid 70s.

Thankfully, the ridge of high pressure will keep our skies beautiful with mainly sunny skies tomorrow and a few more clouds puffing up into the weekend. But still mostly sunny for Christmas!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine for today with chilly morning temperatures turning seasonal in the low 60s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has more sunshine in store for Friday with warming afternoon temperatures to near 70 degrees. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies for Christmas!

