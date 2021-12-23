Advertisement

Tips and tricks to avoid holiday scams

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how to avoid getting scammed this holiday season.

Vecker warns that scams can be done in different ways, and are more common over the holidays. He says to keep an eye on your email and bank account.

To learn more about what to look out for, watch the interview attached to this story.

