Washington County Alcohol Referendum ballots sent out with discrepancy

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After months of collecting signatures to put legalizing the sale of liquor on the ballot, the time has come for Washington County residents to vote. However, the ballot recently sent out had a discrepancy.

“The issue was with the layout of the ballot, a spacing issue,” Supervisor of Elections Carol Rudd said. ”The top portion of it that gave the entire gist of what the ballot was regarding was all perfect, but it was a layout for the bottom, separating the yes/no part.”

By the time the issue was caught, more than 16,000 residents had already received a ballot. Now, a second set of ballots are being made and sent to voters. Officials said votes should only be cast on the second ballot voters receive. Votes cast on the first ballot may or may not be counted, based on a future decision of the canvassing board.

If the votes are sent in on the original ballot, Rudd said the voter will be contacted.

“Everybody else we have talked to since that point, we told them to keep that ballot or allow us to shred it, and that the second ballot will be coming,” Rudd said. “Those that we get in the mail, we will try to contact the voter directly.”

The new, correct ballots are scheduled to be sent out next week. Rudd said the new ballots will be clearly marked as the correct ballots to send in, and we’re told they will have a special barcode on each individual envelope.

