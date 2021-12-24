Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Okaloosa County Sheriffs Deputies said they are investigating after a body was found shot on...
Homicide investigation ongoing in Okaloosa County after body found
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
Panama City Rescue Mission needs communities help to complete men’s homeless facility
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
A newly hired TSA officer with previous experience as an EMT raced into action at Newark, N.J....
TSA officer talks about saving baby's life