601st Air Operations Center is Gearing Up to Track Santa Christmas Eve

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - T’was the night before Christmas Eve and all through the Command, every Airman was on standby to see where Santa would land.

The service men and women at the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall will be tracking Santa along side NORAD as he and his reindeer and depart the North Pole and Embark on their journey around the globe delivering Christmas joy to folks young and old.

How do they do it all and track the jolly old soul? Well according to Lt Col. Nick Trudell, Senior Air Defense officer, “He’s quick, he moves around a lot, it’s really difficult to track him but we’ve been doing this for 65 years and this is the 66th year and we have all of the assets ready to go and available to us.”

Some of these assets he mentioned above are ones they use in their day-to-day operations. “Radar systems, satellite systems, and fighter jets from both Canada and the United States,” Col. Jeremy Wood, Chief of Combat Operations said.

Another important element to consider when it comes to Santa’s travel is the weather. Some of the main meteorological elements that are important in aviation weather are icing, turbulence, and fog which can greatly reduce one’s visibility. “Before Santa takes off we like to provide him with a weather report. We have a weather specialist here who is very adept at knowing what the weather is going to do and that helps Santa with his journey,” Col. Wood said.

Major Kyle Thurmond who is the weather officer on the AOC floor knows Santa’s resilience when it comes to the weather.

“They do have a special candy cane sensor on the sleight itself that can shine, but nothing beats Rudolph. He’s always the best,” Maj. Thurmond said.

There have even been sightings of the well known red nose reindeer from fellow aviators high in the sky.

“Sometimes it’s just the red glow of Rudolph’s nose and sometimes it’s a confirmed visual sighting of Santa,” said Lt Col. Trudell.

The sightings have all come with positive reports too.

“From what I have gathered, he’s a pretty good pilot and has a pretty good crew and I know at least here in the U.S., Canada, and over Alaska, he’s not gonna run into any problems because he’s got a fighter escort the whole way. "

Be sure to tune in on Christmas Eve as all of us on the weather team help track Santa with the 601st AOC and NORAD. You can also track Santa at home by downloading the NORAD Tracks Santa Claus app or by going to noradsanta.org.

