AAA’s “Tow to Go” service now available through holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages durig the holidays, AAA wants to give you a free tow.

The company is working to keep impaired drivers off the road with its “Tow to Go” initiative.

AAA will send a tow truck to an impaired driver and transport them and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free to all Floridians; you do not need to be a member of AAA to participate.

The service kicked off at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and runs through 6 a.m., Monday, January 3.

If you need a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.