AAA’s “Tow to Go” service now available through holidays
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages durig the holidays, AAA wants to give you a free tow.
The company is working to keep impaired drivers off the road with its “Tow to Go” initiative.
AAA will send a tow truck to an impaired driver and transport them and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.
The service is free to all Floridians; you do not need to be a member of AAA to participate.
The service kicked off at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and runs through 6 a.m., Monday, January 3.
If you need a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.