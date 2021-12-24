Christmas Eve Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and Merry Christmas Eve!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again in our skies today. That will help with the chilly start out the door as temperatures are getting started once again in the 30s inland to 40s on the coast.

Southeasterly winds are taking over and that will eventually help warm things up today. Be sure you dress in layers today, so that you can shed the outer layer heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will respond nicely to the sunshine warming up into the 50s by mid morning and 60s for lunchtime besting yesterday’s highs by noon. High temperatures today will warm up to near 70 around 3pm and will feel quite pleasant under the sunshine!

The warming trend is brought on by our ridge of high pressure sliding to our east. Clockwise winds around the ridge will swing in from the south over the next several days leading to the mild push of air from the Southern Gulf up into the Panhandle. We’ll see temperatures Christmas morning in the pleasantly cool 50s and highs under mostly sunny skies reach the mid 70s.

This warmer trend continues into next week with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s with a bit more humidity returning as well. As the moisture returns in the southerly flow we’ll see a few more clouds developing in our skies and it’s possible a few stray or scattered quick showers could start developing in the afternoon warmth come next Tuesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with temperatures warming nicely to near 70 or 72 degrees. Christmas Evening will be cool but not overly cold as temperatures slowly fall through the 60s. Christmas Day starts with pleasantly cool temperatures in the 50s and under mostly sunny skies we’ll warm into the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching mid to upper 70s over the weekend and next week where we’ll see some spotty rain chances returning.

