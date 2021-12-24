Advertisement

Crestview man charged with multiple violence-related felonies

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff Office have charged Anthony Roca, 37, with multiple assault and battery charges after they say he allegedly held a woman against her will.(OSCO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Crestview has been arrested and charged with multiple domestic violence related felonies.

On December 23, officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Roca, 37, allegedly forced a woman to have sex with him against her will. They also say he allegedly had punched her in the face and head, as well as allegedly stomped and kicked her. We’re told she suffered significant injuries.

Investigators said Roca told the woman she was not allowed to leave and allegedly threatened to kill her. Deputies said the victim told them she couldn’t even call 911 because he had allegedly broken her phone several weeks back.

They said Roca denied these accusations and told deputies, “I did what I had to do to control her.”

The suspect’s facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, aggravated battery and sexual assault.

