DeFuniak Springs man dies after golf cart accident

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs resident has died after a golf cart accident Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the incident happened in Walton County just after 5PM.

Officials said the 71-year-old was driving a golf cart on New Harmony Loop. Troopers said as he approached County Road 2-A, he lost control of the golf cart causing it to swerve and overturn.

Investigators tell us the driver was thrown from the vehicle and the golf cart actually landed on top of the elderly man.

Troopers said the victim was transported to a local hospital; however, he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.