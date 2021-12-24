Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man dies after golf cart accident

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(WLUC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs resident has died after a golf cart accident Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the incident happened in Walton County just after 5PM.

Officials said the 71-year-old was driving a golf cart on New Harmony Loop. Troopers said as he approached County Road 2-A, he lost control of the golf cart causing it to swerve and overturn.

Investigators tell us the driver was thrown from the vehicle and the golf cart actually landed on top of the elderly man.

Troopers said the victim was transported to a local hospital; however, he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Okaloosa County Sheriffs Deputies said they are investigating after a body was found shot on...
Homicide investigation ongoing in Okaloosa County after body found
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
Panama City Rescue Mission needs communities help to complete men’s homeless facility
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

The battle over pet stores is heating up in the State Capitol with two competing bills up for...
Pet store wars heating up inside Florida’s Capitol
Tornadoes snap Mosley six game streak
Bay snaps Mosley's 6 game win streak
A Bay District Schools bus driver decked her school bus out this holiday season to get her...
"Christmas Bus" Faces and Places of the Panhandle
People from all across the panhandle are descending upon the city of DeFuniak Springs to see...
Christmas Reflections on Lake DeFuniak