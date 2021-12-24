Flashing through the snow: Local bus driver decks out school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Holiday season, students on a certain bus route in Panama City Beach have been greeted every morning with a great big dose of holiday spirit.

A Bay District Schools bus driver has gone the extra mile to deck out her bus and residents along her route, off of Thomas Drive and the Stone Harbor-Cabana West area, have surely taken notice of the signs and sounds.

“You never know what children have and don’t have at home, so I decorate my bus instead,” said Tina Brat.

Every morning Mrs. Tina’s riders walk up the stairs to her bus and are immediately greeted with the Grinch, Star Wars characters on the dash, and Frosty the Snowman in the front seat.

“They also expect to see approximately 700 square feet of Christmas lights all battery powered for safety,” she said.

Tina drives for Beach Elementary and Surfside Middle School.

Tina has over 50 handmade name tags, one for every single student that rides her bus, lined up and down the entire roof.

For the residents along her bus route, they’re treated every morning with the sight of more Star Wars themed Christmas decor on the front and a warning for all the grinches out there, on the back.

And if, for some reason, you couldn’t see it, you could definitely hear it.

“I also play Christmas music for them,” Tina said, “I will play the Darth Vader theme song... or the Star Wars theme song as most people know it as. It’s played externally. So, everybody can probably hear it from a mile away.”

“But, they love watching people’s reactions. They love seeing the thumbs up. We’ve got people literally rolling down their windows to waive and the kids just love it. They’ll scream from the back of the bus, ‘Mrs. Tina, he just gave you a thumbs up!”

The accolades are well deserved after the amount of time, labor and finances Tina has invested into her Christmas bus.

“It took me approximately two afternoons at four hours a piece. But, I have about $200 worth of lights up on my bus right now,” she said.

But, Mrs. Tina is really only looking for one form of reimbursement.

“My payment is the kids coming on and saying, ‘This looks awesome.’ Whether it’s a field trip I’ve just done or the kids. They expect it. One time I forgot to turn them on and my Pre-K’s actually made me stop the bus and turn on every single one of the lights for them.”

With two sons of her own, one of them currently stationed overseas, Tina incorporates their shared bond of Star Wars with her passion for Christmas through her bus as a way to share some joy with those who may need it.

“Hurricane Michael took a lot of Christmas away from people. People are in financial needs and you don’t know how much lighting or much present they’re going to get, so if this brings a little bit of joy to them it’s worth every minute,” Tina said.

“The point is to have people smile when they see the bus. They realize that bus drivers aren’t cranky. All in all the reason we do this job is not for the money, but it’s for the love of the children.”

