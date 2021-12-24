Advertisement

Gun safety tips and reminders ahead of the holidays

Gun safety tips and reminders ahead of the holidays.
Gun safety tips and reminders ahead of the holidays.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Firearms can be a popular Christmas gift but you must take the proper safety precautions before you put them under your tree on Christmas Eve.

“Of course, let’s make sure that your firearm is safe,” said Nate Taylor, C&G Sporting Goods. “Meaning there are no rounds in it whenever that person is opening up a box we need to make sure that it is completely safe. So the rounds aren’t in the box the rounds aren’t next to the box. The rounds are in a different area in the house altogether.”

The most important gun safety tip to note is if you are gifted a firearm this holiday season, always treat a gun as if it is loaded.

“If you think the gun is safe too bad, check it again,” Taylor said. “Look in the chamber, drop the mag, or look at the cylinder.”

Also, make sure you know how to properly hold a firearm.

“Do not sweep people with a firearm. Meaning we do not flag people and wave barrels in peoples faces and bodies.,” Taylor said.

You should also follow the same safety precautions if you plan on going hunting over the holidays.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, anyone born after May 31, 1975, who is 16 years or older must pass a state-certified hunter safety course before they can purchase a Florida hunting license.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Flashing through the snow: Local bus driver decks out school bus
Flashing through the snow: Local bus driver decks out school bus
Santa Claus gets ready to embark on his annual journey to spread Christmas cheer to the world.
601st Air Operations Center is Gearing Up to Track Santa Christmas Eve
While Santa gears up for his big night, members of Tyndall Air Force Base's 601 Air Operations...
Tracking Santa Claus This Christmas
Area stores are busy right now with last minute shoppers looking to buy those last minute gifts...
Last Minute Holiday Shopping