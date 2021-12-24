Gun safety tips and reminders ahead of the holidays.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Firearms can be a popular Christmas gift but you must take the proper safety precautions before you put them under your tree on Christmas Eve.

“Of course, let’s make sure that your firearm is safe,” said Nate Taylor, C&G Sporting Goods. “Meaning there are no rounds in it whenever that person is opening up a box we need to make sure that it is completely safe. So the rounds aren’t in the box the rounds aren’t next to the box. The rounds are in a different area in the house altogether.”

The most important gun safety tip to note is if you are gifted a firearm this holiday season, always treat a gun as if it is loaded.

“If you think the gun is safe too bad, check it again,” Taylor said. “Look in the chamber, drop the mag, or look at the cylinder.”

Also, make sure you know how to properly hold a firearm.

“Do not sweep people with a firearm. Meaning we do not flag people and wave barrels in peoples faces and bodies.,” Taylor said.

You should also follow the same safety precautions if you plan on going hunting over the holidays.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, anyone born after May 31, 1975, who is 16 years or older must pass a state-certified hunter safety course before they can purchase a Florida hunting license.

