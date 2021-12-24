Lake DeFuniak’s Christmas Reflections light display currently underway

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not too far from here, one Northwest Florida town celebrates Christmas in a spectacular way.

“They do a great job of adding a little bit more,” Alexa Anne Kempson, a Defuniak Springs resident, said.

“We have a lot of people that come to town to enjoy them. So it’s quite a festive thing, and it’s really something that helps to put DeFuniak Spring on the map,” Gary Rowell, another local resident, said.

Locals are not the only ones that enjoy the display, people come from all over the area to see it.

”I wanted to bring my daughter out here to see the Christmas lights. Because they put on a beautiful display around the lake and it’s just a beautiful way to spend the Christmas holidays,” Achilles Sakis, visiting from Niceville, said.

Sakis and his daughter Harriet visited from Niceville, and although a few years have passed since they last visited, they both seemed to be impressed yet again.

“I have come before when I was younger. I don’t really remember though. So it’s pretty nice so far. I saw the lights from across the lake and it’s really pretty,” Harriet Sakis, who was visiting with her father from Niceville, said.

And with the increase in tourists, local shops are benefitting as well.

“We see a huge pickup in foot traffic. People come from all over from Dothan Alabama, as far as Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, over to Panama City on the I-10 corridor. They come to see the lights, I think they also enjoy the feeling of a small town at Christmas,” Katelyn Tidwell, Fisher’s Pharmacy & Gifts Pharmacist and Owner, said.

All in all, this event serves as a proud staple in this community.

For those interested in attending Lake DeFuniak’s Christmas Reflections,

Admission is as follows:

$5 per person

Free for children 5 and under

Tuesday discount for military: $10 for carload up to 6 people

Season Passes: $50 for military and residents of DeFuniak Springs. $75 for non-residents.

Additional information can be found on the city’s website.

