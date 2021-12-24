Advertisement

Last-minute shoppers looking for that last Christmas gift

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stores are busy as shoppers are out and about trying to snag those last-minute Christmas presents and stocking stuffers.

The National Retail Federation projects more than $730 billion will be spent in 2021′s shopping season of November through December. Over at Pier Park, WJHG met a Kentucky family shopping Thursday because they are celebrating two Christmases, one here in Panama City Beach and the other back home.

“We’re not doing the traditional Christmas time here with the whole entire family, said Julieon Fischer.

“We’re here with our in-laws in PCB doing a little Christmas with them. Then when we get back, we’re doing Christmas with my side of the family,” said Cheryl Fischer.

The Fischers also said the crowds at the stores they visited were not as big as they expected for this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

While Santa gears up for his big night, members of Tyndall Air Force Base's 601 Air Operations...
Tracking Santa Claus This Christmas
Area stores are busy right now with last minute shoppers looking to buy those last minute gifts...
Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Animal experts tell NewsChannel 7 if you plan on giving a cat or dog as a gift this holiday...
Giving Pets as Christmas Gifts
The battle over pet stores is heating up in Florida's Capitol.
Banning Sale of Dogs and Cats in Pet Stores
UPS Store employees helping customers with last-minute Christmas shipping
Shipping companies collecting last-minute Christmas packages