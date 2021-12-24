Last-minute shoppers looking for that last Christmas gift

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stores are busy as shoppers are out and about trying to snag those last-minute Christmas presents and stocking stuffers.

The National Retail Federation projects more than $730 billion will be spent in 2021′s shopping season of November through December. Over at Pier Park, WJHG met a Kentucky family shopping Thursday because they are celebrating two Christmases, one here in Panama City Beach and the other back home.

“We’re not doing the traditional Christmas time here with the whole entire family, said Julieon Fischer.

“We’re here with our in-laws in PCB doing a little Christmas with them. Then when we get back, we’re doing Christmas with my side of the family,” said Cheryl Fischer.

The Fischers also said the crowds at the stores they visited were not as big as they expected for this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.