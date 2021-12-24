Law enforcement provides extra patrols as holidays wrap up

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement agencies are reminding you to stay safe while celebrating the holidays. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says there will be extra patrol units on the road enforcing speed limits and drinking and driving laws.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, Christmas and New Year’s Eve can be especially dangerous times on the roads. This being due to the lack of daylight and more people driving while impaired or drowsy.

“We’re making preparations, we have extra guys out working doing details just to keep the roads safe. Some extra bodies along with our guys on patrol to help maintain that,” said Lt. Billy Byrd, Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are in a situation where you need a ride this week, AAA is continuing their Tow-To-Go service, the number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

