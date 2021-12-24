Advertisement

Milton Johnson Optimist Invitational set to host teams from Florida, Georgia, and Alabama

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Milton Johnson Optimist Invitational is one of a few area holiday basketball tournaments set for next week. Jackson county and Chipola College are set to host the 12 team event starting Tuesday.

“I’m excited for this Christmas tournament this year,” said Marianna basketball coach, Rico Williams. “It brings everybody to our area and it showcases the sport I love, basketball. And everyone gets to come out and enjoy the holidays, and come and support the local teams within the county. And see other people as well.”

Cottondale basketball coach, Chris Obert, says events like these give teams a chance to face some new competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for the teams of Jackson County and the other teams as well coming in to play. It’s a great opportunity, not only for our kids to get a chance to play against other teams from different states and different areas, but to measure to see where we’re at. But it’s also something really good for our community.”

Along with Marianna and Cottondale, other area teams playing there next week include Sneads, Gadsden, Graceville, and Malone, along with teams from Tallahassee, Alabama and Georgia

The tournament is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. on December 28 and run through December 30.

Game Schedule:

Tuesday, December 28th

1 p.m. Sneads vs. Kingston

2:30 p.m. Gadsden vs. Seminole County

4 p.m. Graceville vs. FAMU

6 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. West Fl. Tech

7:30 p.m. Marianna vs. Lincoln

Wednesday, December 29th

1 p.m. Malone vs. Kingston

2:30 p.m. Cottondale vs. Seminole County

4 p.m. Sneads vs. Gadsden County

6 p.m. Marianna vs. Mt. Pisgah

7:30 p.m. Lincoln vs. West Fl. Tech

Thursday, December 30th

1 p.m. Cottondale vs. Kinston

2:30 p.m. Gadsden vs. West Fl. Tech

4 p.m. Graceville vs. Seminole Co.

6 p.m. Lincoln vs. Mt. Pisgah

7:30 p.m. Malone vs. FAMU

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
Korn Ferry Tour to skip Sandestin in 2022
Coach Alford and his Pirates working towards strong title defense.
Ponce De Leon off to good start in defending 1A State hoops title
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 22nd
Student Athlete of the Week
Lena Dykes is our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week