Advertisement

Progress being made with Washington County flooding issues

Recently, JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, came to Chipley to lay...
Recently, JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, came to Chipley to lay 3,300 feet of pipe to help reduce water levels in Piney Lake.(JEA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be brighter this year for more than a dozen Washington County families after one not-for-profit recently came to their rescue.

As we’ve been reporting for years, flooding has been a constant problem in parts of Washington County.

Last week, employees with JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, Florida, were in Chipley to assist 20 families whose homes have been inundated with floodwaters.

Recently, JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, came to Chipley to lay...
Recently, JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, came to Chipley to lay 3,300 feet of pipe to help reduce water levels in Piney Lake.(JEA)

The company set up 3,300 feet of pipe to pump water from Piney Lake to a basin about a mile away.

As of December 22, JEA officials are reporting the lake’s water levels have been reduced by about four inches.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Okaloosa County Sheriffs Deputies said they are investigating after a body was found shot on...
Homicide investigation ongoing in Okaloosa County after body found
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
Panama City Rescue Mission needs communities help to complete men’s homeless facility
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
Fatal Crash
DeFuniak Springs man dies after golf cart accident

Latest News

If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages during the holidays, AAA wants to...
AAA’s “Tow to Go” service now available through holidays
Ride Along with Law Enforcement
Law enforcement provides extra patrols as holidays wrap up
35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year....
New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop is back
Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff Office have charged Anthony Roca, 37, with multiple...
Crestview man charged with multiple violence-related felonies