Progress being made with Washington County flooding issues

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be brighter this year for more than a dozen Washington County families after one not-for-profit recently came to their rescue.

As we’ve been reporting for years, flooding has been a constant problem in parts of Washington County.

Last week, employees with JEA, a community owned power company out of Jacksonville, Florida, were in Chipley to assist 20 families whose homes have been inundated with floodwaters.

The company set up 3,300 feet of pipe to pump water from Piney Lake to a basin about a mile away.

As of December 22, JEA officials are reporting the lake’s water levels have been reduced by about four inches.

