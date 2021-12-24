The right way to gift pets for Christmas

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year, might also be a wonderful time to add a new furry addition to your family.

With Christmas just days away, there’s no such thing as a silent night at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. With a handful of dogs and only four cats, there’s still time to give them a furr-ever home. Animal Control Officer Courtney Turner believes if you gift a pet for Christmas, make sure it’s something the person wants. She said another way to gift the idea of a pet is writing in a card to the person that you’ll take them to the animal shelter to pick out the purr-fect animal they want.

“We want those animals to find their forever home, not get to the home and two weeks later have to be returned because they weren’t being accepted or it wasn’t what they wanted,” said Turner.

Turner said if you are gifted a cat this Christmas, make sure you have cat food and a litter box. She said if you’re gifted a dog, make sure it has a leash, collar, dog food and an outdoor space to play.

The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter closed Thursday at 2 P.M. and will reopen on the 28th.

