Advertisement

The right way to gift pets for Christmas

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year, might also be a wonderful time to add a new furry addition to your family.

With Christmas just days away, there’s no such thing as a silent night at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. With a handful of dogs and only four cats, there’s still time to give them a furr-ever home. Animal Control Officer Courtney Turner believes if you gift a pet for Christmas, make sure it’s something the person wants. She said another way to gift the idea of a pet is writing in a card to the person that you’ll take them to the animal shelter to pick out the purr-fect animal they want.

“We want those animals to find their forever home, not get to the home and two weeks later have to be returned because they weren’t being accepted or it wasn’t what they wanted,” said Turner.

Turner said if you are gifted a cat this Christmas, make sure you have cat food and a litter box. She said if you’re gifted a dog, make sure it has a leash, collar, dog food and an outdoor space to play.

The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter closed Thursday at 2 P.M. and will reopen on the 28th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

The battle over pet stores is heating up in the State Capitol with two competing bills up for...
Pet store wars heating up inside Florida’s Capitol
Tornadoes snap Mosley six game streak
Bay snaps Mosley's 6 game win streak
A Bay District Schools bus driver decked her school bus out this holiday season to get her...
"Christmas Bus" Faces and Places of the Panhandle
People from all across the panhandle are descending upon the city of DeFuniak Springs to see...
Christmas Reflections on Lake DeFuniak
The Christmas Reflections light display is currently underway in DeFuniak Springs.
Lake DeFuniak’s Christmas Reflections light display currently underway