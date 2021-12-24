Advertisement

Shipping companies collecting last-minute Christmas packages

UPS Store employees helping customers with last-minute Christmas shipping
UPS Store employees helping customers with last-minute Christmas shipping(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Among the last minute items on the Christmas checklist is overnight shipping to make sure your package arrives before Santa does.

Shipping services like UPS are urging customers to get their packages to the store before the close of business December 23rd. They are guaranteeing overnight services packages sent out Thursday will arrive to their destination within the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

Local UPS Store employees said they’re excited to be an important role in the holiday season.

“It’s nice because you get to make sure their gifts are packaged properly. We have a variety of packing options, we can do fragile packing, basic packing, that way nothing breaks in transit,” said Anna Lashington, UPS Store Cashier and Certified Packer.

If you miss Thursday night’s deadline, the UPS Store will be open Christmas Eve, but packages sent after December 23rd will not arrive until after Christmas.

