Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is facing charges in connection with several thefts of packages in the Belaire Estates...
Teen arrested in connection with Lynn Haven porch pirate incidents
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
A feature film has been in the works throughout Bay County for the past year.
Feature film “Roadkill” wraps up production in Ebro
Spencer Chase Pruitt was sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm.
Man enters plea for shooting girlfriend, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Latest News

While Santa gears up for his big night, members of Tyndall Air Force Base's 601 Air Operations...
Tracking Santa Claus This Christmas
Area stores are busy right now with last minute shoppers looking to buy those last minute gifts...
Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Animal experts tell NewsChannel 7 if you plan on giving a cat or dog as a gift this holiday...
Giving Pets as Christmas Gifts
The battle over pet stores is heating up in Florida's Capitol.
Banning Sale of Dogs and Cats in Pet Stores