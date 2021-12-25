Advertisement

Local organization aims to uplift local youth

By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A newer organization aims to help at-risk youth and young adults in our local community.

Strong Ways Solutions Youth Support Center is a fairly new organization.

It looks to break barriers among negative choices with our local youth.

Founder and Group Facilitator Chandler Strong started this program.

He uses his life’s experience as inspiration to teach teens and young adults what he considers as tools to remove mental barriers.

”I ended up getting robbed and shot in the back. The bullet missed my spine by two inches, I died during surgery. So as I was laying there, I saw my mother and family laying around the bed crying. I promised God, if you get me through this, I would make sure my story gets told to every kid in the world. And let them know what happened to me, so I could take a different route,” Chandler Strong, mentor, role model, father, and motivational speaker, said.

Strong says a primary focus of the program is to help kids fill up college campuses rather than prison campuses.

The center offers various programs, such as after-school tutoring and personal development classes.

This is a free program that meets Tuesdays from 4 to 5 PM.

For more information on his program, visit their website or contact Chandler at (850) 252-0265.

