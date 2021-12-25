Northwest Florida Health Network hosts annual Christmas adoption ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is a time where families come together, and for several Bay County families, this holiday season was one to remember.

Friday was a very special day for Kayson Clifton and his family, as Christmas Eve marked his official adoption day.

Christopher Clifton and his wife officially adopted their grandson, Kayson.

For the Clifton family, they say it’s been a long process, but ahead of the holidays, they’re just glad that it’s finally done.

“It means it’s finally over. It’s been a progress going for two years. You know, for it to happen on Christmas, it really means a lot,” Christopher Clinton said.

For Clifton, even though Kayson was already family, he means so much more to them.

“He is our grandchild but now our son too. He’s our world; he comes first before anyone else in our house,” Clinton said.

For Northwest Florida Health Network Chief Operating Officer Courtney Stanford, days like this are truly something unique.

“Adoption days are always special, but to have a Christmas Eve adoption, where six little ones find their forever homes, is truly a blessing. It’s magic. The holiday season is always magical, but today is extra special,” Stanford said.

This event also welcomed the return of an in-person judge, something that has not taken place since 2019.

“In Bay County, our world has been turned upside down, with Hurricane Michael and the pandemic. Judge Gay said let’s do it; let’s do it in person,” Stanford said.

And what made the day even more memorable was for both the staff and families to come together.

“To have everybody in one room to share these special memories with the families that are adopting and then the workforce that has spent so many hours and time to help the families get to this point, it’s truly great,” Stanford said.

