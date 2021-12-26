Advertisement

Christmas Night Forecast calm and mild. Mixed Sun and clouds along with warm temps for Sunday

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be quiet and mild with lows in the 60s. For Sunday we will have highs in the 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

High pressure sitting off to our southeast will continue to pump warm/moist air into our region, giving us unseasonably warm temps through the coming days. A cold front approaching the area by the middle of the week will bring more clouds and increase our rain chances to about a 40-50% coverage. This system will eventually stall out bringing a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms through New Year’s eve. Southerly flow will keep our temps each afternoon in the mid 70s with lows in the 60s overnight. The moisture in place along with cooling during the overnights will allow patchy fog during the morning hours, so be sure to allow extra time when heading out the door.

