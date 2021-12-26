Advertisement

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as they traveled into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All across the nation several people have seen their holiday flights either canceled or delayed, and it’s no different in Bay County.

The Thyen Family ran into this issue as they traveled in from Minnesota.

Although they were able to make it to the beach, the process to get here definitely took longer than they expected.

”It’s been okay for the most part. Except for our flight change and instead of having a three-hour delay in Charlotte, NC. Turned into about a six-hour delay, three of it, I mean two of it was planned. And then we had a delay because there were maintenance issues on the plane. And it delayed us another hour,” Sarah Thyen, traveling from Minneapolis, MN, said.

Thyen says she and her family left their hotel in Minnesota around 3:30 Saturday morning.

They did not arrive at Northwest Florida Beaches International until around five that evening.

