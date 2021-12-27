Advertisement

Arnold tips off Christmas Classic with best-of-the best challenges

By Julia Daniels
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold Christmas Classic tipped off Sunday night with some best of the best challenges among the 32 teams set to compete this week in the tournament.

There was a three point competition, skills challenge, spot shooting challenge, and dunk contest.

R.J. Casey, from Franklin Road Academy in Tennessee, took the title for the boys in the three point challenge, and Myah Sutton from Oakland High School won the girls three point challenge.

Brooke Sheperd, from Webster County in Kentuck,y won the skills challenge in the girls category, and Trae Ripean, from Clarksville Academy, in Tennessee won the title for the boys.

Eddie Ricks, who is also from Clarksville Academy, won the dunk contest, dunking the ball over his teammate.

The tournament begins Monday, December 27th at 10 a.m. and finishes on Wednesday, December 29th.,

