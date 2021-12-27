Christmas Day shooting at Jackson County club under investigation.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On December 25, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a shooting that occurred at Club Underground in Campbellton.

An unknown suspect fired multiple times inside the club, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it is obtained.

If you have any information concerning the incident, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.