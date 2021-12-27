Advertisement

Christmas Day shooting at Jackson County club under investigation.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the...
Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch for years to come.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On December 25, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a shooting that occurred at Club Underground in Campbellton.

An unknown suspect fired multiple times inside the club, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it is obtained.

If you have any information concerning the incident, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays
Fatal Crash
DeFuniak Springs man dies after golf cart accident
35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year....
Panama City Beach’s New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop is back
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff Office have charged Anthony Roca, 37, with multiple...
Crestview man charged with multiple violence-related felonies

Latest News

All week the library will be featuring both fiction and non-fiction books to help visitors...
Bay County Public Library To Celebrate Kwanzaa
Christmas tree (file photo)
Christmas tree disposal and decoration storage tips
State lawmakers are looking for creative alternatives to prison time for certain first-time...
New Legislation Would Allow Military Service in Lieu of Prison Time
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible