Christmas tree disposal and decoration storage tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to make sure their live Christmas trees are disposed of quickly after the holidays.

Patronis says while it may be tempting to leave your tree up, it’s important to dispose of it as soon as possible, as nearly 30% of Christmas tree fires occur in January. He shared a few tips for holiday decoration disposal and storage.

First, check for local disposal programs or specific drop-off locations and procedures for disposal. Second, don’t store your tree in your home or garage. Third, always use caution when burning a tree. Don’t burn your tree without checking with your local community for its open burn regulations and always keep a fire extinguisher close by. Lastly, Patronis says to check lights and decorations before storing. Inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets, or cracked or bare wires. Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they won’t be damaged by water or dampness.

Bay County residents may be wondering where they can recycle their trees locally. Solid Waste Assistant Division Manager, Cory Parsons, says due to the closure of the incinerator, they’re not able to take the trees there for recycling, but there are still a few options for proper disposal.

“This year we’re just going to have two drop-off centers. One here at Steelfield Landfill and one at the old waste energy facility. We’re open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 to 4:30 and Sunday from 7:00 to 12:00.”

Parsons says the county will be collecting trees until the end of January.

