How did you spend the Christmas holiday?

By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that Christmas has come and gone, several locals are reminiscing on what the day meant to them.

On Sunday, NewsChannel 7 caught up with some park-goers at Oaks by the Bay Park in St. Andrews.

Outside of the expected joy of the day in receiving gifts, a mother and son took the day to spend time with each other.

“My Christmas was very sweet. My son was home, I hadn’t seen him in two years. So that made it even better. As he said, I spent a lot of quality time together. We’re doing it now, nice meal. Just having him in my presence that’s awesome,” Stephanie Cole, a local, said.

Cole’s son Dezmond lives in the Baltimore area now. For Dezmond, this holiday brought quality time with his mother.

“It was good, yeah my mom and I had a nice dinner together. Of course, we opened presents. Did some stuff earlier. We had a nice little seafood dinner,” Cole said.

Cole says some of the presents he received were things, he wasn’t expecting.

