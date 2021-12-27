How did you spend the Christmas holiday?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that Christmas has come and gone, several locals are reminiscing on what the day meant to them.
On Sunday, NewsChannel 7 caught up with some park-goers at Oaks by the Bay Park in St. Andrews.
Outside of the expected joy of the day in receiving gifts, a mother and son took the day to spend time with each other.
“My Christmas was very sweet. My son was home, I hadn’t seen him in two years. So that made it even better. As he said, I spent a lot of quality time together. We’re doing it now, nice meal. Just having him in my presence that’s awesome,” Stephanie Cole, a local, said.
Cole’s son Dezmond lives in the Baltimore area now. For Dezmond, this holiday brought quality time with his mother.
“It was good, yeah my mom and I had a nice dinner together. Of course, we opened presents. Did some stuff earlier. We had a nice little seafood dinner,” Cole said.
Cole says some of the presents he received were things, he wasn’t expecting.
