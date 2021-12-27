Law enforcement search for leads in Okaloosa Island shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to pursue information in connection to a homicide which occurred on Okaloosa Island last week.

A 26-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds along Highway 98 on December 22nd. Officials said the victim left work in Miramar Beach around 9 p.m. and drove two coworkers home. Deputies said the second coworker told them she was dropped off around 10 p.m. in Fort Walton Beach before the victim left to go to an unknown location.

The victim was found about 45 minutes later, laying partially in an eastbound lane of Highway 98. Deputies report they believe the shooting occurred at that location.

The victim was allegedly known to drive a gray 2008 Honda Odyssey which was found the next day, backed into a wooded lot on Parkview Road. Officials said residents in that vicinity told police they do not recognize the vehicle.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have surveillance video between the time of 11 p.m.. and 11:20 p.m. in the area of Parkview Road and Denton Boulevard to please contact the investigations department at 850-609-2000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.