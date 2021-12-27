Mosley set to host annual Holiday Hoopsfest this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are set to host their annual Holiday Hoopsfest this week.

The tournament will host 12 teams from all over the southeast for some holiday competition.

This will be head coach, Darin Ford’s, first tournament with the Fins, but he said he is hoping to carry on the tradition and knows tournaments like these are good for Bay County teams so they can face competition they wouldn’t or haven’t seen during the regular season.

“It’s awesome,” said Coach Ford. “Bay County is not super big, obviously. I’ve equated it to a fish bowl sometimes. Everybody knows what’s going on, and to have so many teams close in proximity, it’s awesome. We get to play North Bay Haven. We get to play Bay, Rutherford, Arnold, everybody. However, having the opportunity to go play somebody else is a breath of fresh air.”

He also went on to mention a few other reasons these tournaments prove beneficial for those involved.

“Number one is exposure. I mean, you get the opportunity to put something on and get your name out there, and it is the Mosley Holiday Hoopfest at the end of the day. We’re able to get out there. It’s on everybody else’s schedule and things like that. To have other teams, teams from other states come in, and, of course, local favorites, such as Rutherford, North Bay Haven, etc., Bozeman, who is having a great year, and so on and so forth. It’s a great mix and we are excited about it.”

The tournament tips off Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will run through Wednesday.

