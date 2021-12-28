Advertisement

Bay County Public Library helping celebrate Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa books on display at the Bay County Library
Kwanzaa books on display at the Bay County Library(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual celebration of Kwanzaa is in its second day and the Bay County Library is helping with the festivities.

All week, the library will be featuring both fiction and non-fiction books to help visitors learn more about the week-long holiday. Kwanzaa begins the day after Christmas each year and ends on New Year’s Day.

Monday night, the second candle representing the self-determination principle was lit. Staff members at the library say they are excited to help share in the celebration.

“Kwanzaa is all about celebrating all of the contributions and culture of African people throughout the world. Anybody can celebrate it and for us here at the library, we are mostly trying to celebrate with the educational aspect, providing books as well as craft kits for people to take home,” said Kyle Polk, an employee at the Bay County Library.

This Thursday, December 30 at 1:00 pm, the Phi Delta Kappa sorority will be hosting a Kwanzaa celebration at the Bay County Library.

