COVID-19 cases increasing again due to Omicron variant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Although we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with the new Omicron variant there is some good news. Health experts say the symptoms patients are experiencing seem to be more on the mild side.

“We are starting to see a little bit of an uptick in our cases,” Lindsay Nobles, Director of Infection Prevention, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center said. “However, hospitalizations remain low. So although it does appear that it is much more contagious the symptoms are milder. We are not seeing hospitalizations.”

Newschannel 7 also reached out to Ascension Sacred Heart, and received the following statement:

“Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf are currently seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. At this time, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low especially in comparison to the Delta variant surge in the summer. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay continues to urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Other tools to fight COVID-19 are wearing masks in public indoor settings and getting tested if you have symptoms.”

The Florida Department of Health reported Bay County had 170 new cases for the week of December 17 through the 23. According to the CDC, there were 32,000 new cases for the state that were reported by the Department of Health on December 23.

Doctors in Bay County say they are seeing patients who are fully vaccinated test positive.

“I find that there is probably about 50 % that have been vaccinated. So we are still seeing a good amount of people who have been vaccinated that are getting COVID,” Dr. Richard Ellis HealthPoint Medical Group, said.

Nobles recommended that if you are six months past your second COVID vaccine to go ahead and get a booster.

But with everyone traveling for the holidays we could continue to see an increase in cases in Bay County.

“I have seen a couple of patients today that have come in that they recently got back from traveling that did test positive,” Dr. Ellis said.

If you are having COVID symptoms such as loss of sense of taste and smell, body aches, fever, congestion, fatigue, muscle aches, etc. Then it might be best to go get tested.

